In heartbreaking incident, elderly man beaten by sons in Karnataka over property dispute; watch video

Two men tied the old man’s hands and feet with a cloth before dragging him through the field. (Reuters)

In a heartbreaking incident, an old man from Karnataka was allegedly beaten by his sons for refusing to hand over his property, reported CNN-News 18. The channel posted a video on its Twitter handle claiming that the elderly man was first tied, dragged through the fields and thrashed by his sons allegedly because he refused to hand over his property to them. In the video, two men can be seen dragging an elderly man in daytime as others gathered around to watch the incident. These two men tied the old man’s hands and feet with a cloth before dragging him through the field. A villager standing nearby recorded the incident on his camera. However, financialexpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

In another shocking event last month, a government school principal and a deputy sarpanch of a village were booked in Junagadh district of Gujarat for allegedly beating up a Dalit woman and her eight-year-old son. As per Indian Express, the two were booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after one Prabha Vala, who worked in school’s midday meal kitchen had lodged a complaint that she was beaten by a group of men on June 8 in Ghantiya village.

The video of the incident showing Vala and her son being beaten up, also went viral. While posting a video on social ntework site Twitter, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said,“One year of Una (flogging of seven Dalits) is not far and now this happens in Gujarat. Dalit woman and her kid are thrown around like a rag.’’ school principal Kalubhai Thakrani has also lodged a complaint, accusing Vala of assaulting him.

In her complaint, Vala has claimed that she was asked to leave her job because of being a Dalit. “I have worked in this school for 10 years. The principal, Kalubhai Thakrani, has attempted to throw me out in the past saying that it is not right for a Dalit to be involved in serving meals. When I refused, they pulled me out and then threw my son out. I got angry and slapped one of the village leaders. After that they all started beating me up. I got numb after a point and all I could hear was ‘aaney mari nakho ( kill her)’, “ Vala was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

You may also like to watch this video

An elderly man in K’taka was dragged through the field & thrashed by his sons allegedly because he refused to hand over his property to them pic.twitter.com/HJuIvOV5xw — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2017

The woman further said that she had to remain hospitalised for two days after being beaten. “Over these two days, the mamlatdar asked me to leave my job and ensured that he sent an official letter informing me that I am no longer employed,’’ said Vala.