 In five hours, Bengaluru received highest rain in 127 years

The city, which experienced heavy downpour over the past two days, slowly limped back to normalcy today with a letup in the rains till evening. (PTI)

Rains in five hours since late Monday night brought Bengaluru to its knees with parts of the city receiving the highest rainfall in a day in August in 127 years. The city, which experienced heavy downpour over the past two days, slowly limped back to normalcy today with a letup in the rains till evening. Rains from Monday night to Tuesday morning flooded major roads and drainage water entered houses in low-lying areas. The city was battered by 12.8 cm rain in five hours from Monday night to Tuesday morning, which is stated to be the highest rainfall in a day in August since 1890. The worst hit was south and eastern parts of Bengaluru– Koramangala, HSR Layout, Ejipura, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta Road and pockets of Indiranagar, where pre-dawn rain and winds snapped power lines, uprooting trees and flooding streets, submerging vehicles.

According to officials of the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, clogged drains and work on storm water drains not being completed have aggravated the problem, resulting in drainage water flooding the residential areas. BBMP officials, who came under the line of fire from residents for lack of preparation to deal with such emergencies during the monsoon, struggled to restore normalcy to bring relief to the exasperated people in these areas, some of them considered posh. Rescue boats were used in several affected residential localities to shift stranded residents, fire officials said. ‘Toxic foam’ allegedly due to discharge of sewage water engulfed large part of the polluted Bellandur Lake in the city.

Met department has forecast generally cloudy sky and the likelihood of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the city for the next two days. Following the incessant rains, an under construction five-storied building has tilted and a crack has developed in one of the load bearing pillars at Ejipura here, officials said. They said said norms have been flouted in the construction of the building and it now needs to be demolished.

Residents of neighbouring houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who visited the spot, also said the building needs to be demolished.