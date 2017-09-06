In first day in office, Hardeep Singh Puri takes CPWD officials to task, points out scratches on furniture, says pursue perfection

Hardeep Singh Puri he gave a tip to CPWD officials asking them to execute their duties with perfection. (ANI)

In his first day in office, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has taken marathon briefings with the officials from his ministry. After the cabinet reshuffle, Puri was inducted as MoS independent charge of Urban Development ministry. At an hour long meeting, he gave a tip to CPWD officials asking them to execute their duties with perfection. Interestingly, at the end of the meeting, Puri asked the officials to have a close look at the central table in his chamber. The minister pointed out scratches from the all four corners of the table and told the officials about how it would leave a poor impression on visitors about the ministry, as per The Indian Express Report.

The 56-year-old minister also gave a lesson on “maintenance.” He said, “Maintenance is all about having an eye for detail and attending to them at once. Don’t replace the table that is otherwise fine but the scratches can be fixed.” Puri probing questions after taking the charge has sent out a message to the bureaucrats that he may not be from the political stable but cannot be taken for granted.

Hardeep Singh Puri, an Indian Foreign Service officer from 1974-batch, is considered to have been close to L K Advani during NDA-I. Puri is one of the top diplomats of India. From 2009 to 2013 he served as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He was also the vice president of the International Peace Institute, New York. Puri currently holds the post of president and chairman of think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS). He is also the head of Indian delegation to the UNSC, and served as the chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN and president of the UNSC, as per Indian Express.