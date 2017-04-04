In first Cabinet meet, Yogi Adityanath makes big job creation move; GoM to formulate new industrial policy

The UP government today made a crucial decision by formulating a new industrial policy to in order to attract more business investment in the state. (Source: PTI)

The newly elected Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his first Cabinet meeting today made a crucial decision to give a massive boost to job creation. This would be achieved by formulating a new industrial policy in order to attract more business investment in the state. The Adityanath cabinet has appointed a five-member group of ministers led by Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma to tap the massive opportunities here. As per senior ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Srikant Sharma, the five-member team will be studying the industrial policies of other states to formulate a comprehensive strategy in UP to uplift investment. They have not cited any central government policy in this regard, but Adityanath has said that he will definitely look for solutions in the schemes and policies powered by PM Narendra Modi to kick-start the UP economy.

After their 90 minutes long cabinet meeting held with CM Adityanath, the ministers informed reporters that the team is likely to visit other states including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to study their policies and will later prepare their own strategy to improve investment through single window systems.

The cabinet has asked the appointed Group of Ministers (GoM) to submit its report in the next 15 days. In the cabinet meeting that was held by the CM yesterday, ministers and officials were asked to create an investor-friendly atmosphere and draft the new industrial policy at the earliest possible. “The state government is preparing an atmosphere conducive to more and more investments and making single window system operational so as to provide all facilities to investors under one roof,” PTI informed the CM was quoted as telling officials in the meeting.

“For creating investor-friendly atmosphere, the government is working on improving law and order in a big way and has already instructed DMs and police chiefs to take all issues of law and order concerning entrepreneurs very seriously,” the CM told officials.

Adityanath has also asked its officials to take keep a tab on all big and smalls issues being faced in industrial areas, including Noida, and work towards resolving them as soon as possible. The CM said stress will also be on imparting training to youth and help of the National Skill Development Mission will be taken in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies)