In fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal taunts Rahul Gandhi

It is evident there is no love lost between Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But in recent times, the AAP convener has upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi. In order to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Kejriwal has brought refence of Gandhi. Commenting on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that senior party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay has received three calls from CBI, Kejriwal tweeted, “Modi ji, don’t try to coerce opposition into submission thro CBI. Everyone is not Rahul Gandhi.” A few days ago Kejriwal had said Rahul Gandhi does not have the “guts” to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress vice president feared action would be taken against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. “Rahul does not have guts to expose anything against Modi ji. The day he does it, Modi ji will arrest Robert Vadra,” he said. The chief minister was reacting to Rahul’s remarks that he wants to present detailed information about “personal corruption” by Modi in the Lok Sabha but is not being allowed to do so by the PM. Before that, Kejriwal had dared Gandhi to “expose” PM Modi if he has documents at his disposal, saying Congress and BJP indulge in such “friendly matches” but do not make any disclosure.“If Rahul Gandhi actually has papers on Modi ji’s personal involvement in corruption, then why doesn’t he expose it outside Parliament?” he had tweeted.

As the Parliament remained deadlocked over the issue of demonetisation, Gandhi said the prime minister is personally terrified of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha. “The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about the Prime Minister that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House,” he told reporters in Parliament premises.

But why this outburst against Rahul Gandhi? Kejriwal has time to time alleged that BJP and Congress shield each other in corruption cases. It could be a reason. We can also assume that Rahul Gandhi is seen as the main opposition face in the country. In his fight against PM Modi, is Kejriwal trying to attain the same status? Well only time will tell.