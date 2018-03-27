In Congress versus BJP on ‘data breach’ a dash of Big Boss, Chhota Bheem and a return of Mahabharata

Union minister Smriti Irani mocked Gandhi saying that the Congress president now knew what the NCC is thanks to the NaMo App

As Congress and BJP leaders continued to spar over alleged “Data theft” issue, sharp jibes have been countered with prompt retorts as verbal duels became wittier. The ruling party at the Centre and the principal opposition party, the Congress, have traded barbs over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NaMo App and the Congress’ official ‘With INC’ app. The sparring comes in the wake of the massive Facebook-Cambridge Data Analytica data breach fiasco that saw Facebook admit that a huge amount of data of its users — over 50 million — had been passed on to a data analytics firm.

As the fight shifted home over the issue of the Congress and the BJP featuring on the clients list of Cambridge analytica’s Indian arm, it has now transformed into a different battle over the issue of data breach by the two Apps. Both parties have accused each other claiming that the Apps were used to acquire data from users and share it with overseas firms. The verbal jibes have now shifted to Twitter which was bombarded with charges and counter-charges by leaders of parties.

Here are interesting verbal volleys between Congress and BJP leaders:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi by calling him “Big Boss” who likes to spy on Indians. Gandhi said that PM Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks users location via GPS. Now he wants data on our children. “13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” Gandhi said on Twitter and used a hashtag “DeleteNaMoApp”.

Union minister Smriti Irani mocked Gandhi saying that the Congress president now knew what the NCC is thanks to the NaMo App and that even “Chhota Bheem”, a cartoon character, knows that commonly asked permission on Apps do not “tantamount to snooping”.

Even the Mahabharata jibes were back as Randeep Surjewala took on Smriti Irani, “Ohh Ms Irani! But Kauravas wouldn’t remember that Bheem represented the righteous Pandavas! Also, those who persecuted Rohith Vemula and denigrate Babasaheb ‘Bhimrao’s’ legacy every day can only set this level of discourse!”

Head of Congress’ social media department Divya Spandana rejected all the allegations INC app was sharing data with a Singapore-based firm. She also claimed that Congress removed its app from the Google Play store as a few journalists and BJP were spreading fake URL.