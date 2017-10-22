In city’s biggest heist, thieves steal jewellery worth Rs 12 cr from Karol Bagh

In a major jewellery heist in the national capital, five men robbed jewellery worth Rs 12 crore from two manufacturing units in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

In a major jewellery heist in the national capital, five men robbed jewellery worth Rs 12 crore from two manufacturing units in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. As per the report by the Indian Express, the incident took place on Thursday when the city was busy celebrating Diwali. However, the theft was caught on a CCTV camera that was there inside the unit, according to the police. Two FIRs have been registered by the police at Prasad Nagar police station. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) was quoted as saying, “We registered two FIRs at Prasad Nagar police station. Based on the CCTV footage, we have identified the accused and a search is on to nab them.”

As per a senior police officer, the incident took place around 1 am on October 20 from two manufacturing units, which were situated on the third and fourth floors of the building of a four-storey building in Raigar Pura area. As per the police, the units where the robbery took place is famous for a string of manufacturing units of prominent goldsmiths and silversmiths who make designer jewellery.

Chirag Verma, the director of Indo-Western Commodities Trade Pvt Ltd, owned the unit on the fourth floor registered the complaint. Reciting the incident, he was quoted as saying, “The unit was closed on October 19. However, the manager, Gaurav Kumar, and an employee from the sales department came to attend the puja around 1 pm. They left around 1.30 pm. Around 11.30 am the next day, the building owner’s accountant informed Verma about the theft. He rushed to the place and found the locks were broken and the vault had been cut open with a gas cutter.”

The second complainant was registered by the supervisor of Shree Padmavati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Neeraj Nanchal. He told the police that he opened the factory for puja around 11.30 am on October 19. The police official was quoted as saying, “The owners were not present for the puja. Nanchal left around 3.30 pm after locking the premises. On October 20, the accountant told him about the theft. He reached the spot and found the unit ransacked. The main entrance gate was ajar and the central locks were broken. The thieves made off with gold and raw material worth around Rs 5.20 crore.”

The police meanwhile have questioned locals in the area and found that a native of Nepal and his friends, who lived on the first floor of the building, have been missing since the thefts. “The building owner was showed the CCTV footage and he identified the thieves as his missing tenants. Police teams are scanning call detail records of the accused,” sources said.