In case of split in Samajwadi Party, I and Jaya Prada will not be part of any side: Amar Singh

Amar Singh says he wants Samajwadi Party to stay united (IE)

Former Samajwadi Party leader, Amar Singh on Sunday said that in case of split in Samajwadi Party, he and Jaya Prada will not be part of any side and will not take part in any campaign. He told ANI, that he was undergoing treatment in London but was summoned due to the developments here, now he will be going back to complete his treatment.

A family feud in the Samajwadi Party when one of the cousins Ramgopal Yadav tried to form a new party. Ramgopal was removed from the party who was an aide of Akhilesh Yadav. There was a friction observed in the family who has been a successful party in UP. The feud was settled by Mulayam Singh Yadav when he declared Akhilesh has the face of the party.

When it was difficult to understand the reason for Akhilesh’s insecurity in the party which has been in his father’s hand. Amar Singh was questioned about the friction, he said that he was not the hurdle but blamed uncle Ramgopal Yadav for the vertical split in the party. He also said that he favours the patch-up of the party. But some sources say that Singh is the reason for the disparities between Akhilesh and his father.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Meanwhile Singh is going to going to London and Singapore for his treatment and will return towards end of March. The 57-year-old Singh goe to Singapore for regular health check up after the incident when he fainted at the Dubai airport. He also went to Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Medical Centre for treatment of kidney ailment a couple of years ago and since then has been visiting the facility for regular check up.