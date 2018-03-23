In bizarre incident, dental college interns abduct two children in Ghaziabad; reason stumps police

Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I) said that they were picked up by the interns for a community dental checkup camp without prior permission from the family. (Representative image)

If the idea of a visit to the dentist did not scare you enough until now, this definitely will. The Ghaziabad Police were on Wednesday alarmed after they were informed about the abduction of two minors from the city’s Pratap Vihar area. As the police began their search operation, what came knocking was a rather hilarious yet alarming revelation.

According to the police, the children were picked up by two interns of Santosh Dental College – Vaishali Raj Sharma and Yashika. They arrived in a Honda Amaze and picked up the minors near CSHP School. Where did they take the? To the hospital, for a dental checkup!

After a continued search for the unidentified ladies and the missing children, they were finally spotted in the dental college, Hindustan Times reported. Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I) said that they were picked up by the interns for a community dental checkup camp without prior permission from the family. The college has taken a strong note of the incident.

The grandmother of one of the children shared her disapproval of picking up children in this manner without the consent of the family. She also said that one of her relatives informed about what was happening outside as a lot of people had gathered following the rumours of abduction.

Though the police have not registered a case against the two women suo motu, it has been left to the respective families to decide. The families of the two children are in a dilemma whether or not to file a case apprehending the future of the students.