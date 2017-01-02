In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is poorer than his ministers, Lalu’s sons are richer

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to his mother on his death anniversary in Kalyan Bigha on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is poorer than many of the ministers in his cabinet in the state, according to a report. Not only this, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s two sons — Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who are also ministers in Bihar government and still in their 20s — are richer than Kumar.

A report in Hindi daily Prabhat Khabhar today said the Bihar CM has total immovable and moveable property worth Rs 56 lakh, which includes a flat in Delhi, 10 cows, 5 calves and Rs 42, 566 in cash.

In the last one year, Kumar has grown poorer by around Rs 2 lakh. Last year his property was worth Rs 58.97 lakh, The Indian Express reported on January 3, 2016.

Last year, Kumar had six cows and two calves and cash worth Rs 40, 566. Kumar’s son Nishant had only Rs 7,034 in cash, but his total property was worth Rs 2.14 crore, IE had reported then. In the last one year, the value of Nishant’s property has reduced by Rs 13 lakh as, according to fresh documents submitted by ministers, he owns property worth Rs 1.01 crore only.

The Bihar CM is known for meticulously declaring his assets and sources. Kumar had first started the initiative to declare assets of all ministers on the Bihar government’s website in 2011.

In contrast to Kumar, there are many ministers in his cabinet, including Lalu’s sons, who own more property than him. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav owns total movable and immovable property worth around Rs 1.5 crore. In 2015-16, Tejaswi submitted Rs 92,991 as income tax. Tejaswi’s elder brother and health minister in the state Tej Pratap Yadav has total property worth Rs 3 crore and he also owns a BMW car.

Both Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are among the top five richest ministers in the state. Other three ministers are Cooperative minister Alok Mehta with property worth Rs 6.36 crore, Transport minister Chandrika Rai with Rs 6.20 crore and Water Resources Minister Lalan Singh with Rs 3.50 crore.