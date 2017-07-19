In big educational reform push, Adityanath government regularises fee of Medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

As per the new regulations, the fee for MBBS programmes has been kept between Rs 8.50 Lakh- Rs 11.50 Lakh. (PTI)

In a big push to academic reforms, Uttar Pradesh Government led by Adityanath Yogi has regularised the fees of 13 dental and 23 private medical colleges across the state. As per the new regulations, the fee for MBBS programmes has been kept between Rs 8.50 Lakh- Rs 11.50 Lakh. While fee for BDS programmes has been kept between Rs 1.37 lakhs to 3.65 lakhs. The new fee structure will be applicable for the next three academic sessions 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. On the other hand, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said that there were complaints private colleges fleecing student in the name of fees. Tandon said that once the government has fixed the fee structure, the medical and dental colleges are bound to follow the directives.

As per the minister, the Adityanath-led government formed a committee on fee regularisation after receiving several reports of harassment from the students. The minister added that the decision will be a binding on all 23 Medical colleges and 13 dental colleges of the state. He said that reports suggested that some private medical colleges were charging the fee as much as Rs 21-23 lakh for five-year MBBS course and between Rs 9-13 lakh for the Dental course. Also, the government has made mandatory that no institution can charge capitation fees over and above the fixed fees. “Complaints in this regard will be severely dealt with,” the minister said.

Adityanath has special focus on Uttar Pradesh’s medical services. Sending a stern message to doctors, Adityanth had recently said that kickbacks involved medical transactions and poor people’s exploitation in name of expensive treatment should stop. Revealing his government’s plan, CM said that 6 AIIMS like hospitals and 25 medical colleges will be started in Uttar Pradesh in next five years. Adityanath had said that Doctors should work to save people’s lives and must not act like gangs. Speaking at the event he said, “Don’t try to earn money, try to earn blessings of the people as well.”