In big blow to AAP government, Delhi High Court orders it not to set up mohalla clinics in schools

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to ensure that mohalla clinics are not set up in the schools as it would cause inconvenience to the students. (IE)

The Delhi High Court has asked the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government to ensure that mohalla clinics are not set up in the schools as it would cause inconvenience to the students and make educational institutes unsafe. The court said children, nowadays, are already so vulnerable to exploitation so no one should block their entry in the schools by taking such steps. The court also wanted the government to ensure that it in no way renders safe places unsafe.

“It’s a legitimate concern,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. The High Court also directed the AAP government and civic bodies to explore the feasibility of setting up Mohalla Clinics at the various sites proposed by the DDA. Appearing for the Delhi government, Sanjoy Ghosh said that it is adhering to court’s earlier order no MCD schools were being used for Mohalla Clinics, as per PTI report.

Earlier, advocate Ashok Aggarwal sought to be impleaded as a party in the matter and submitted that he was not against setting up of mohalla clinics. But school premises and parks should not be used for the purpose. The court asked him to file an application in this regard.

The court was hearing the plea of NGO Justice for All. The plea sought direction to the authorities to allot adequate number of plots for construction of these clinics, as per the report.

Noting that none of the three corporations have filed their feasibility reports with regard to the land falling in their jurisdiction, the high court has directed them to file it immediately. The court said that the government should hold a meeting with all stakeholders, including corporations and DDA, to examine the feasibility of the proposed sites for additional clinics.