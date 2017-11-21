In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, coaching institutions fight over students

The cut-throat competition between two educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has taken an ugly turn.

The cut-throat competition between two educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has taken an ugly turn, according Indian Express. The fight is on between Narayana Group of Educational Institutions and Sri Chaitanya Institutions. Narayana Group of Educational Institutions accused the Sri Chaitanya Institutions of luring its top students to join its centre. The Narayana Group is owned by Andhra Pradesh Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr P Narayana, while Yalamanchili Sridhar runs the Sri Chaitanya group.

It has been learnt that every year, approximately five lakh students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sit for engineering and medical entrance exams, and the two institutions, which run schools, junior colleges (Classes 11 and 12), and coaching academies, boast of the highest success rate. In 2016, 43 of Narayana’s students and 33 of Chaitanya were among the top rankers in the JEE exam for IITs. Almost all institutes run by the two groups are residential and charge around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh per year as fees.

It all started in 2013, since the Narayana and Sri Chaitanya had started a joint venture. The decison of starting a joint venture was taken to end the intense competition between them to enrol promising students, fizzled out. Called the Chaitanya-Narayana (ChinNa), the venture was to manage all the centres run by the institutes.

Earlier this month, the Narayana Group had accused managers of Sri Chaitanya colleges of luring its top students and those who had the potential to crack IITs by offering freebies. It cited two instances of three of its students being taken away by Sri Chaitanya managers from their homes immediately after the Diwali vacations.

“They are luring our performers to enhance their reputation,” General Manager of Narayana Group Vijay Bhaskar Reddy told The Indian Express. The Director of Sri Chaitanya Institutions, Y Sridhar, said these were all false allegations. “We don’t indulge in such things.”

S K Riyaz, the parent who has lodged a complaint against Sri Chaitanya officials at the Nellore 1 Town Police Station, said his son was studying in Class 10 at the Narayana IIT Olympiad School, and was among its top performers. “An official of Sri Chaitanya came after Diwali and convinced us that better IIT coaching would be given at a joint Chaitanya-Narayana centre at Hyderabad. Later I came to know it was not a joint centre but that of Sri Chaitanya. I asked my son to return, and lodged a complaint,” says Riyaz, who is a salesman.

Parents of two other students allegedly lured to join Sri Chaitanya centres have also recalled their children, said Nellore Deputy SP M Murali. “One parent (Riyaz) lodged a complaint that Sri Chaitanya managers kidnapped his son… The parents of the three students are angry because Sri Chaitanya managers allegedly told them they would be studying at a better ChiNa centre but it turned out to be a Sri Chaitanya centre. The case is under investigation,” the SP said.

Lately, the coaching institutes have also been in the news for putting too much pressure on students. Education ministers of both Andhra and Telangana have held separate meetings with junior colleges, particularly those run by Sri Chaitanya and Narayana, and issued guidelines to ease the pressure.