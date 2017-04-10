In Adityanath’s UP, Piyush Goyal sends stern message to officials, ‘Either ensure 24*7 electricity, work with new system or resign’

“The deadline for this work in 25 September, 2018. On 25th September we will be celebrating 100th death anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, all of you have to ensure that work is done before the deadline,” Goyal said. (Source: PTI)

A video where Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal is asking officials to either ensure 24*7 electricity for every individual of Uttar Pradesh or submit resignation, is going viral on social media. While paying a visit to the office of Power Finance Corporation, Union Power Minister Goyal addressed a gathering of officials, and warned them of accepting any bribes. Setting a deadline of September 25, 2018, Goyal asked official to ensure a 24*7 electricity availability for every citizen of Uttar Pradesh, “The deadline for this work in 25 September, 2018. On 25th September we will be celebrating 100th death anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, all of you have to ensure that work is done before the deadline,” Goyal said. He added that employees will have to give their 100 per cent. “No matter if you have to work for 24 hours, no matter if anyone has to be called in night and work, you have to come and work,” Goyal added. He further added that if any worker had any problem adjusting with the new reforms then they could submit their resignation.

“Change your habits… change your expenses… I am saying this for the linemen, inspectors, quality checkers and contractors… anyone who has problem with the new system should just resign and get out.” This message should reach to all juniors and seniors in the electricity department that if a single person is caught accepting bribe of even a rupee, he will face severest action. We will use every legal provision to punish such a person,” said Goyal. “If someone has a connection with contractors or relationship with them… because of olden days, such things should stop immediately,” he added.