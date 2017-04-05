In a shocker National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah seeks Donald Trump’s intervention in Indo-Pak issue

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah. (ANI)

In run-up to the Kashmir bypolls, the National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah called on the United States to facilitate Indo-Pak talks. He called upon the US President, Donald Trump to intervene in the matter. While addressing a rally today, the NC leader came up with mediation offer for the US in Indo-Pak while defying the no-interference stance. He also backed the stone pelters, this afternoon he claimed that they were nationalists and said that the J&K netas compete to betray the brave. The NC leader also said that the upcoming bypolls to two Parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir presented an opportunity to the people to fight against the wave of tyranny and fascism sweeping across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had said that election is a war of survival between “fascism and dignity between BJPs cultural and tyrannical onslaught on one end” and Kashmir’s collective honour and prestige on the other end, he had claimed. Abdullah, who is the candidate of the NC-Congress alliance for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was addressing public meetings in Khan Sahib assembly segment of Budgam and Safakadal area of Eidgah in the city here. We are fighting this battle against those forces that have defamed our youth, robbed them of their dignity and eyesight and attacked our cultural and religious legacy of tolerance and co-existence, he said attacking political rivals.

The NC president alleged that the PDP’s alliance with the BJP had brought the State at the crossroads of political suppression and uncertainty as basic liberties and rights of the people had been unofficially suspended under a chronic anti-Kashmir agenda that has been harboured by the RSS ever since 1947. These are the people who have always questioned the state’s special status, its flag and its regional political identity and have always advocated its complete abrogation, he said.

By aligning with them, PDP has provided them a space to attack us from within and weaken us internally and for this the people can never forgive them, Abdullah said.