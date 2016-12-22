In a series of tweets, Rishi Kapoor says name of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s baby not anybody’s business

In a series of tweets, the actor asked why other people are so much concerned as to what name was given to the baby. (PTI)

Actor Rishi Kapoor, in a series of tweets last night hit out at those questioning the name given to his niece Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan’s newly born son, who was named Taimur. Since the baby was born, the name given to the baby was the hot topic in social media sites as Taimur was a founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia and had invaded India in the year 1398.

In a series of tweets, the actor asked why other people are so much concerned as to what name was given to the baby. He added that even though names like Alexander and Sikandar were common names, the Greek ruler was also not a saint and also asked people to bother about their own works.

After the baby was born, fans in social sites were desperate to see what the newborn looks like. However, Bollywood was pranked big time when a fake photo of Kareena supposedly kissing Taimur’s head went viral. The image was a clever work of photoshop. Another pic of Bebo and baby had also surfaced on Twitter. Whether it’s real or not is yet to be decided.

The family has been quite hush-hush on the issue with Saif only releasing an official statement after Taimur’s birth. New maasi Karisma Kapoor also refrained from sharing pics of the baby and just posted a pic of her and the Cocktail actor drinking wine together.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.