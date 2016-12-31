In rare sight, some SP MLAs go against party line to openly support Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking in favour of an expelled Akhilesh can be seen as direct defiance by senior leadership. (Source: IE)

Going against the party line, some of the lawmakers and officeholders have chosen to speak in support of Akhilesh Yadav who was expelled from the party on Friday. Speaking in favour of an expelled Akhilesh can be seen as direct defiance by senior leadership. While senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle, have been biggest support for him in this time, there are a few MLAs who have openly spoken in his favour. Party spokesperson Juhi Singh, MLA Pawan Pandey, Gomti Yadav and a few others have dared to speak in favour of the Chief Minister.

Here are all who have support Akhilesh Yadav:

Juhi Singh, former SP spokesperson, resigned in protest: When my CM is suspended then its my responsibility to resign as spokesperson too.Not against Netaji but we stand with our CM:Juhi Singh,SP

Pawan Pandey, MLA: “Poora pradesh Akhilesh ji ke saath hai, naujawan,buzurg,mahilayen sab unka samarthan kar rahe hain,” said.

Also Read: Live blog and updates on Samajwadi Party crisis

Gomti Yadav: “Aaj Uttar Pradesh ka chehra sirf aur sirf Akhilesh Yadav ji hain, vo vikaspurush hain,” Gomti Yadav said.

Ram Gopal Yadav: He termed his and nephew Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion from the party unconstitutional. Ram Gopal slammed Mulayam, and said that the party chief doesn’t know party constitution.