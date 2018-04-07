In a move to tackle thak-thak gangs, Delhi Police to launch jingle on radio

In a bid to make Delhiites aware of the infamous thak-thak gangs operating in the city, the Delhi Police is planning to launch a 30-40 seconds long radio jingle. (PTI)

In a bid to make Delhiites aware of the infamous thak-thak gangs operating in the city, the Delhi Police is planning to launch a 30-40 seconds long radio jingle. The jingle will be aimed at car drivers, who are often targeted while waiting at traffic signals or while they have parked on the side of the road, according to The Indian Express. The gangs are known to operate at busy traffic intersections and congested streets. The gangs, generally comprising of minor kids or women to avoid suspicion, knock on car’s windshield and windows. They then point the driver to a punctured tyre or an oil leak and as soon as the driver steps out of the vehicle, they escape with valuables lying inside the car.

Special CP Dependra Pathak confirming the decision said that the idea is to create awareness among the drivers and FM is the best way to alert them, the report added. Several cases of theft have been reported from Connaught Place, Shakurpur, Ashram Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden Metro station and Ambedkar Nagar Depot. Recently, an ex-Delhi Police Commissioner’s vehicle was attacked in Civil Lines, allegedly by one such gang. Police is yet to track the suspects. Earlier in March, an AAP MLA was attacked in Seelampur.

The Delhi Police jingle is expected to come out in the last week of April – during the Road Safety Week. Currently, four jingles by the Delhi Police are being aired on radio channels – on women’s safety, one-touch Himmat app, drink driving and the aapke saath initiative.

Notable thefts reported:

March 27, 2018 – Businessman lured with money on the road and robbed of laptop.

March 15, 2018 – Phone stolen from a man driving towards Pandav Nagar.

February 28, 2018 – Businessman robbed of his bag. He stopped to check if his tyre was punctured.

January 22, 2018 – Bag stolen from car after a gang knocked on a man’s window.

July 21, 2017 – Bag stolen from a woman heading towards Gurgaon.