In a first, Yoga magic to hit WEF in Davos; Here is what Baba Ramdev is planning for global CEOs, leaders

At the World Economic Forum in Davos this time, apart from brainstorming on various political, economic and social issues, global leaders will also be learning yoga. And what’s more remarkable is that teaching them the aspects of yoga will be two Indian yoga teachers. Patanjali’s Yog Acharyas – Acharya Bhardwaj and Acharya Smit will conduct Yoga sessions at the global forum in Switzerland.

Both the yoga teachers who are a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation to Davos will offer yoga classes on the icy slopes. This comes as the latest high-profile attempt to promote India’s traditions abroad. Two yoga teachers from India will hold daily classes next week at the summit, which has attracted 70 heads of state and government, including US President Donald Trump as well as celebrities, chief executives and top bankers. Announcing the same on Twitter, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev termed it first of its kind in “history of the forum.” “For the first time, Yoga will be performed on the platform of World Economic Forum. Two of our Aacharyas will be leaving for Davos today & will be taking two sessions, one each in the morning & evening,” tweeted Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

“We are showcasing various achievements, we will also give a taste of Indian cuisine, a taste of culture and heritage,” Ramesh Abhishek, head of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Two yoga experts are going from here. We have arranged that. We are offering a facility for doing yoga in the Alps,” he added. India aims to showcase its potential as a driver of global economic growth, after China, as well as its soft power, reflected in the popularity of yoga as well as its cuisine.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to attend the WEF in 21 years, since when the economy has more than doubled to $2.3 trillion and become the world’s seventh largest. He will be in Davos only for a day but will meet the heads and top officials of about 60 companies adding that these included Airbus, Hitachi, IBM, BAE Systems and the Carlyle Group. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the five-day summit will be attended by Union Finance Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Rail and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.