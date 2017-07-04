In a first, PM Narendra Modi to turn author, launch Man Ki Baat book as stress buster for youths

The book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial Class X and XII examinations. (Image: PTI)

After a conducting a super-hit weekly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now also be known as a ‘book author’. Yes, you heard it right! PM Modi is reportedly compiling his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with some unique words of wisdom and anecdotes to launch a book by the end of this year. This would be for the first time that a serving Prime Minister will author a book. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book will be dedicated to the youth, both in the country and across the globe. Speaking about the same with Indian Express, Milee Ashwarya, editor-in-chief for the commercial and business divisions at Penguin Random House said, “The book is the brainchild of the Prime Minister, inspired by his interactions with students across the country.”

Explaining his idea of writing this book, PM Modi was quoted by the Penguin Random House saying, “I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision of a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow.” When asked about the book’s significance for students, Ashwarya said, “The book deals with examination stress and how knowledge is more important than marks. The book is aimed at students.”

Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO, Penguin Random House India, told Indian Express, “We are delighted to publish Prime Minister Modi to take his message to the youth of our country.” Bluekraft Digital Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will be the technology and knowledge partner for the book, the report added.

The publication house claims the project to be one of the biggest adding that the book would be published in multiple languages. In its statement, Penguin Random House said, “The book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial Class X and XII examinations. Through the book, the Prime Minister hopes to become a friend of students, supporting them as they prepare for the examinations.”

The statement also highlighted that for students PM Modi addresses core issues like how to overcome exam stress, how to keep composure during exams and even what to do after exams are over and keeping in mind the excellent response to that, PM Modi has decided to compile those thoughts in the form of a book.