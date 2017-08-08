In a first, PM Narendra Modi to meet district magistrates, talk on New India initiatives

The meeting will communicate Prime Minister’s message directly to the grass-root level of bureaucracy. The crucial meeting comes at a time when Modi-led NDA has entered its fourth year in power and has the challenge to enhance its performance.(Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently used the term ‘New India’ in his recent public addresses. The term was first used by the Prime Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party’s thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. Now, for the first time PM Narendra Modi is all set to expound further on his theory of ‘New India’ in a first of its kind meeting with district magistrates, Hindustan Times reports.

The meeting will communicate Prime Minister’s message directly to the grass-root level of bureaucracy. The crucial meeting comes at a time when Modi-led NDA has entered its fourth year in power and has the challenge to enhance its performance.

In his earlier addresses, PM has said that New India refers to strengthening women, providing opportunities to the poor and shaping the dreams of the youth. Later, Modi again used the term at the time of government’s move to prohibit the use of red beacons. As per reports, the government plans are all set to celebrate the anniversary of Quit India Movement with a number of events. While the Parliament will hold a special session to commemorate the event, the prime minister will interact with freedom fighters on that day. Prime Minister’s meeting with DMs will be held through video-conferencing.