In a first, NDA government looking to sack its own man in an educational institution

In November 2014, Jawahar Lal Kaul was made the university head when the HRD minister was Smriti Irani.

The vice-chancellor (V-C) of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal (HNBG) University is under fire from the HRD Ministry. It is seeking to dismiss the VC for administrative irregularities. It is the first time that the NDA government is willing to sack one of its own appointees in a central university. In November 2014, Jawahar Lal Kaul was made the university head when the HRD minister was Smriti Irani. A week ago, the proposal to dismiss JL Kaul was received by the President’s office. The same has been justified by the government due to certain reasons. The first was when he asked the affiliated colleges to increase their seats to 200. As per the rules of the university, only 60 seats are permitted in each programme and 80 in exceptional cases. The second was when Kaul allegedly took a decision to charge a lower college affiliation fee than the designated amount.

In February 2017, Kaul was given a show-cause notice based on the findings of a two-member fact-finding committee. The committee was set up to look into the complaints from Central Vigilance Commission last year which alleged administrative mismanagement in HNBG University.

The VC was given three weeks to present his defence regarding as many as five allegations. The notice also pulled him up for allegedly allowing the university to declare examination results of some private institutes when the status of their affiliation to the university was under the scanner.

Notably, on grounds of incapacity, misconduct or violation of statutory provisions, Central Universities Act of 2009 allows the HRD Ministry to dismiss its VCs. The HNBG University is covered under this law.

The sources, quoted by Indian Express, said that Kaul’s defence was not satisfactory, and alleged he allowed colleges to increase seats more than the permitted limit. He is also under fire for undercharging affiliation fee which was found unsatisfactory by the ministry and, hence, the ministry is seeking grounds to sack him.

HNBG university was established in December 1973. The university has three campuses and has more than 180 affiliated colleges and institutes. Earlier, Kaul was VC of Ujjain-based Vikram University when Kashmir was in ruins by floods in September 2014. During his term in Vikram University, Kaul was manhandled by members of Bajrang Dal and VHP when he appealed to help relief for the flood victims in Kashmir.