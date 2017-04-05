In a first ever, outgoing PAC chairman KV Thomas to hold press briefing before he retires

Mr Thomas has examined a number of contentious issues including the demonetisation decision.

In a first ever in the history of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the outgoing chairman, KV Thomas will hold a press briefing on April 11 before retiring on April 30. He intends to clear the air on a number of issues and also to highlight the work done by PAC under him. He is also expected to speak on the privilege motion sought by a member against him. Mr Thomas has examined a number of contentious issues including the demonetisation decision. It may be recalled that while reviewing the decision on demonetisation in January, he had said that that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be called before the panel if all members agree. While he had clarified that while there was no immediate plan to seek Modi’s personal explanation but in a bold move he also clarified that the panel is empowered to summon “any person, even the PM.”

Earlier also PAC has made attempts to call the Prime Ministers to explain but it has only led to a face-off between the parties and thus to a controversy. The PAC generally takes up issues for scrutiny on the basis of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report. But in the case of demonetisation, it has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. The PAC, constituted every year, consists of not more than 22 members—15 members elected by Lok Sabha and not more than seven members from Rajya Sabha. “We will work as a team”.

Also Watch:

KV Thomas became the chairman of PAC in 2014. Usually, it is a Member of Parliament from the Opposition party who becomes the PAC Chairman. Murli Manohar Joshi (BJP) was the chairman of the PAC in last Lok Sabha. Demonetisation will remain the unfinished agenda for PAC and will be taken up by the new chairman, Mallikarjun Kharge who takes over on May 1.