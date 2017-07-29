In a first, DRDO develops unmanned tank Muntra; from detecting nuclear, bio weapons to mines, here is all you need to know

Muntra, India’s first unmanned tank. (Photo: DRDO)

Government agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently developed an unmanned tank that can remotely operate and has named it ‘Muntra’. The agency has developed the tank in three different variants to tackle any kind of situation- for surveillance, another for mine detection and a third variant for reconnaissance in areas with nuclear and bio threats, according to a Business Insider report. The tank which is a first of its kind in the country has been developed and tested by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) in Avadi for the army, while the paramilitary has expressed its interest in using them in the areas that have been affected by the Naxals.

Recently two vehicles that have been designed like an armoured tank were recently displayed at the Science for Soldiers exhibition that was organised by DRDO as a tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also known as the Missile Man of India. During the testing of the vehicle, it was found that its surveillance radar that includes an integrated camera can be used to spy on targets that are 15 km away.

More about the variants of the unmanned tank ‘Muntra’-

Muntra S – This variant has been developed to carry out unmanned surveillance missions.

Munta M – This variant has been developed for detecting mines.

Muntra N – This variant will be deployed in areas where nuclear radiation or the risk of bio weapons is high.