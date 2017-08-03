  3. In a first, Delhi metro train crosses new highest point

In a first, Delhi metro train crosses new highest point

At a point between the upcoming Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations, trains will chug along at a height of 23.6 metres - as high as a seven-storey building.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2017 12:33 AM
Delhi Metro, metro, Pink Line, Pink Line metro, Mayapuri, South Campus, Airport Express line, metro train height The new section crosses over the existing alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan, as well as a few flyovers. (Representational image/PTI)

At a point between the upcoming Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations, trains will chug along at a height of 23.6 metres – as high as a seven-storey building. “The Delhi Metro took a big step towards achieving that feat today when a train was taken across the point for the first time, as part of its preparations towards commencement of trial runs on this section, which is a part of the upcoming Pink Line,” a DMRC official said. The new section crosses over the existing alignment of the Airport Express line at Dhaula Kuan, as well as a few flyovers. The 59-km-long Pink Line, which will connect Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, has come up along the arterial Ring Road of the city.

“The train crossed Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 metres to reach South Campus from Mayapuri covering a distance of 6.8 km. The full fledged trials on this section will commence in a few days,” the official said. During the journey, various functional aspects of the new-generation coaches of the trains were tested prior to the beginning of signalling trials, he said. Trial runs on a 6.5-km stretch between Shakurpur and Mayapuri are already in progress on the Pink Line since last month.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top