In a first, Delhi Metro cuts baggage size, see how big a bag you can now carry

Travelling to Airport or Railway Station via Delhi Metro will create a bit more hassle as Delhi Metro has decided to put a restriction on the baggage size that one carries. Such a decision has come for the first time in 15 years into operation for the corporation. So the next time you use the Delhi Metro to go to the airport or a railway station, check the size of your baggage. As per the new ruling by DMRC, only bags that have a width 45cm and height of 25cm are now allowed inside the Metro.

This decision by the Delhi Metro move to restrict bag sizes, however, is not likely to be much appreciated by the people travelling to the airport and stations. People travelling to such stations carry multiple and very large bags.

A CISF officer said, “Steel barriers have been installed at five stations, namely Shahdara, Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk and Barakhamba to see passenger response. By putting up the steel barriers, we are able to screen the baggage more efficiently. Previously, passengers would pile bags on one another, creating a hassle for us.” He was speaking to Hindustan Times.

On daily basis, around 28 lakh passengers use the Delhi Metro. Another 40,000 people use the airport line regularly. The scanner placed on the airport line is bigger to accommodate the large bags carried by the passengers. As they take the normal metro, checking in with large baggage will not be allowed thus resulting in problems for the commuters.

DMRC spokesperson said, “Baggage scanners with the designated steel barriers are placed at the listed metro stations. This is done so that baggage with the size of 60 x 45x 25 cms can pass through. On many occasions, people carry huge oversized baggage. This causes damage, not only to the scanners but also is the reason for the inconvenience to other passengers. Travellers inside the Metro train also suffers a lot from big bags.”

Also, Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Delhi Metro’s decision to increase mass rapid transit fare by 100 per cent. The bench had said, “We are not inclined to interfere with it (the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) decision. Neither, do we have any jurisdiction to go into it.” Delhi Metro has revised its fare. According to the new structure, the fare rake up to 2 km is priced at Rs 10, 2 to 5 km — Rs 20, 5 to 12 km — Rs 30, 12 to 21 km — Rs 40, 21 to 32 km — Rs 50 and for the distance beyond 32 km — Rs 60.