In a first, BSES offers 10 pct cashback to its power customers in Delhi; how you can avail the offer

BSES is one of the two electricity distribution companies in Delhi and the residents will now be able to settle their power bills via digital payments. (Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ drive has got a boost as Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) on Wednesday announced the launch of the Bharat QR Code-enabled facility for paying electricity bills. BSES is one of the two electricity distribution companies in Delhi and the residents will now be able to settle their power bills via digital payments. But the good news does not end here. People who pay their payment digitally will be entitled to a 10 percent cashback too. BSES in its press release said that those using this payment mode would entitle the customer to a minimum 10 percent cashback facility which will be in effect from February 28, 2018. “Now, the around 24 lakh customers of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) in the south and west Delhi can benefit from the power and convenience of the revolutionary Bharat QR Code while paying their electricity bills. Moreover, it is India’s first Bharat QR Code enabled payment facility on electricity bills. While doing so, customers can also get a minimum cash-back of 10 percent (and maximum of up to Rs 75/-) per Bharat QR code transaction. To avail the cash-back, all they have to do is pay their Bharat QR transaction through their MasterCard.” it said.

To do the payment using this mode, the user after logging in to their mobile application needs to scan the QR Code which will be printed on the electricity bill. The QR Code will automatically show the customer details and the payment which is due. After the QR scan, the customer can choose the payment mode and pay the bill. For consumers in east and central Delhi, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) has also introduced a QR Code based bill payment option on their electricity bills, the statement said.

BRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha while commenting on the new initiative in a statement said,”This association between BRPL, Axis Bank, and Master Card will be beneficial to the customers.

Today, over 65 percent of BRPL consumers have started using cashless methods to pay their bills and nearly 50 percent pay through digital modes.”