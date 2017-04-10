In a first, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government says will launch free Wi-Fi hotspots in Delhi by March ’18

With the Delhi civic body elections just around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has recently announced that March 2018 will be the target for the launch of first phase of its ambitious free Wi-Fi project in the national capital. (Source: IE)

With the Delhi civic body elections just around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has recently announced that March 2018 will be the target for the launch of first phase of its ambitious free Wi-Fi project in the national capital. In a governance of more than 2 years, this is for the first time that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government has set the deadline of starting the project in the city. As per Delhi IT department, nearly 1,000 hotspots points will be setup across the capital city that will provide free Wi-Fi facility in the first phase on a pilot basis.

Speaking to PTI, an official said that nearly 25 crore has been proposed to fund the first phase of the project. “Tender for executing the project will be awarded by December 2017. The IT department has set March 2018 as the deadline for the launch of its first phase,” the official said.

The announcement comes 2 months after Kejriwal stated that his government is working upon 3-4 models of providing free Wi-Fi in the state and a final decision would be taken soon. Even in June last year, the AAP government had announced that more than 500 locations across the city will become Wi-Fi enabled by December 2016 allowing access to free internet till a pre-determined limit daily.

Providing free Wi-Fi across the national capital was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party before coming into power. The party, then promised that it would make the city Wi-Fi enabled with one year of governance. Apart from the free Wi-Fi promise, Kejriwal government had also promised to install CCTV cameras across the state. Both of AAP’s key promises are yet to kick off. The AAP government in March 2016 had said that it is analysing all the available options in the market to buy CCTV cameras for installation in various part of the city. However, buying them from the empanelled agency was turning out to be expensive. AAP’s Delhi unit convener in May 2016 had said that several places in the national capital will get CCTVs by the end of 2016 financial year.