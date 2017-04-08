In a brave act, Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads news about her husband’s death in car accident

Supreet Kaur while reading the morning bulletin on Saturday. (Source: screenshot)

In a moving incident, a TV anchor from Chattisgarh while reading a news about a car accident realised that her own husband was involved in the incident. It was one of the most courageous acts in the recent years as Supreet Kaur, anchor in Chhattisgarh’s private IBC-24 channel continued with her bulletin despite knowing that her own husband was one of the persons in the accident.

Kaur was doing the morning bulletin for her channel on Saturday morning when a reporter called to inform about a fatal accident that involved a Renault Duster at Pithara in Mahasamund district earlier in the day. According to the reporter, five people were involved in the accident and three of them were already reported dead by that time. Even though he didn’t reveal their identities, Kaur was quick to identify that it was his husband’s car.

Watch the bulletin here:

His husband, Harsad Kawade was supposed to travel from the same route at that time along with four people. However, that didn’t stop Kaur from continuing with her bulletin. As soon as she came out, she started dialling the numbers of her relatives when her colleagues got to know about the matter. “She is an extremely brave lady. We are proud of her as an anchor, but what happened today has left us in shock,” told one of her colleagues to the Hindustan Times.

One of the senior editors of the channel said even though some members were aware of the issue while she was reading the news, none of them had the courage to tell her. “She got a sense that it was her husband’s vehicle. She read the bulletin and only when she came out of the studio, she started calling her relatives,” a senior editor said. “We did not tell her. We did not have the courage,” the editor added.