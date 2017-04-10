In 3 standout videos, see how Narendra Modi projected India’s soft power in short Delhi Metro ride to Akshardham

Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull, who is on a tour to India, travelled in the Delhi metro with PM Modi to Akshardham Temple, where both the national leaders were seen offering prayers and speaking inside the temple.

Earlier yesterday, both the PMs had hosted a joint press conference. PM Modi had praised Turnbull for his efforts which give both countries an opportunity to shape new priorities in strategic partnerships between India and Australia. PM Modi and Turnbull had then gone ahead and inaugurated a nano-biotech centre in Gurgaon where the Indian Prime Minister had stated that both the countries had taken major strides in strengthening their bilateral partnership in recent years.

PM Narendra Modi had said that India’s focus remained on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and issues such as terrorism and cyber security were some things that went beyond national boundaries and had to be tackled with mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull congratulated PM Modi for India’s initiatives in global solar alliances stating that both the countries would be joining their forces. He further said that his government would work towards providing excellent opportunities for Indian students in Australia.