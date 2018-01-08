Imran Khan’s desired wife Bushra Maneka is mother of 5 in Pakistan! These facts may stun you

A number of local newspaper reports that reported rumours about Khan’s marriage to Bushra Maneka

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has proposed to a mysterious woman, who may soon become his third wife. There were a number of local newspaper reports that reported rumours about Khan’s marriage to the woman, Bushra Maneka. Taking note of reports, Khan broke his silence and said he had only proposed to the lady. Khan is an opposition leader in Pakistan politics and heads a political party called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Bushra has sought time from Khan to consult her family, especially her children. A mother of 5, Bushra is reported to be in her 40s. She was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad. Khawar, as per reports, is the son of Ghulam Farid Maneka, a seasoned politician and former federal minister. Pakistan’s Dawn.com reports that Bushra is a known Pir (faith healer) in Pakpattan. She belongs to popular Wattoo clan, of which the Manekas are a sub-clan. Interestingly, Pakistani media had earlier reported that PTI chief had married a UK-based relative of the family on advice of Bushra. The woman is popularly known as Pinki Bibi in the area.

What Pakistani media had reported about marriage?

The News reported that PTI chairman started 2018 by tying the knot on the night of January 1 in Lahore and next day went straight from there to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail. As per the report, the nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the “nikah khawan” when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014. It added that Khan came in touch with Maneka for spiritual guidance a couple of years ago. The spiritual guidance eventually turned into friendship and later culminated in the marriage.

About Imran Khan’s previous two marriages

It will be Imran’s third marriage if he ties knot with Bushra. He had first married Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage was with Reham, a known TV journalist, which continued for barely 10 months. Although that marriage was publicly announced on January 8, 2015, there were reports that a nikah had also taken place in early November 2014.

What Imran Khan has said about the marriage

Khan has admitted to proposing Bushra but denied reports that he had secretly married with her. Issuing a statement, Khan’s spokesman said that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, who has “asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children”. “It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of the erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture,” the notification said, adding that it was “regrettable” that story was reported as it involves “a very private lady who is not in public life.”

“This has put an acceptable burden especially on the children of Maneka and Khan who have had to learn of such a private and intimate issue from media,” he said. “If and when the proposal is accepted by Maneka for the marriage, Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy,” he added.