Improve condition of community toilets, says Arvind Kejriwal to DUSIB CEO Shurbir Singh

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed the head of Delhi’s urban shelter improvement board to better the condition of community toilets and sought a status report on all such toilets in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed the head of Delhi’s urban shelter improvement board to better the condition of community toilets and sought a status report on all such toilets in the national capital. The chief minister also directed Shurbir Singh, the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), to visit community toilets himself at peak usage time everyday up to February 17 and share video reports during his visit with board members. A representative of the Delhi Commission for Women will accompany the DUSIB CEO along with a local MLA and board members who wish to go on surprise checks, an official statement said. An emergency Board meeting of DUSIB was held today following complaints from MLAs and others over shortage of water and power at community toilets in the city. DUSIB members said that the problem has started after the government decided to make these toilets free and open for 24-hours.

“The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure to the CEO of DUSIB and asked him to submit a report on the status of each and every community toilet of Delhi. “He directed the CEO to take immediate steps to improve the situation of the community toilets,” an official statement said. The CEO has been asked to submit the report in seven days, a copy of which should reach each member of the board by February 20 noon. This report also must have videos of all the toilets over cleanliness, availability of water, electricity etc, the statement said.