Immense responsibility, but for PM Narendra Modi, this is a ‘no stress’ job; here’s why

In a reply to a tweet sent to him asking why PM Narendra Modi does not find his job stressful, the Prime Minister responded in characteristic manner by saying, “How can working for 125 crore Indians be stressful? It is very satisfying.” (PTI)

In a reply to a tweet sent to him asking why PM Narendra Modi does not find his job stressful, the Prime Minister responded in characteristic manner by saying, “How can working for 125 crore Indians be stressful? It is very satisfying.” There have been a huge number of articles and blogs that seek to explain PM’s working habits and how much of a workaholic he is, how he goes from one meeting to another and to public addresses thereafter and more without showing any signs of tiredness, but PM’s response really won everyone’s heart. There have been reports that even suggest that PM works for more than 18 hours every day and these just add to his reputation. According to a Times of India reports, PM sleeps on planes rather than hotels during long-haul flights abroad rather than staying and relaxing in foreign hotels. In this way, he not only saves time but also manages his work cycle effectively. Of course the side-effect of all this is that he keeps his ministers from their full quota of beauty sleep!

While we are busy cribbing about our work stress, just have a look our PM @narendramodi ‘s schedule which is just another day for him!

???? pic.twitter.com/vmdJNufezY — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) April 11, 2017

How can working for 125 crore Indians be stressful? It is very satisfying. http://t.co/gDw9HrzjFM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2017

PM Modi has been ruling the country for over two and half years, and his continuous hardwork for the country is visible to everyone. Times of India listed the engagements that PM goes through, from the day he was scheduled to meet Australian PM Malcom Turnbull earlier this week – from his early morning meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he had a jam-packed schedule which also involved a dinner meeting with BJP’s NDA partners. That speaks for his stamina! And thus people’s constant comments and tweets on social media about how our PM is so active is no surprise.

PM, however, previously also admitted that he has become a workaholic over the years. Before he became the Prime Minister of the country, he told in an interview that although he has been asked by the doctors to sleep for 5 hours, but he sleep for maximum 3-4 hours in a day and yet gets a very sound sleep. Not only that, Narendra Modi also revealed the secret behind how he keeps up the constant, yet ‘energetic’ work mode on. He gave all credit to Yoga and Pranayama which he does daily! He said that yoga keeps him equally energetic from morning till night and whenever he feels tired, he just practices deep breathing and that refreshes him all over again. And for the fact to be considered, PM’s schedule has definately gotten busier since then, after he became Prime Minister in 2014.

Though, apart from humbly accepting the appreciation, PM says that any work done for the betterment of life of the common man is the most enjoyable thing in life and therefore ‘satisfying’.