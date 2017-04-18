IMD predicts normal Monsoon this year, says there will be good distribution of rain across India

K. J. Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department at press conference. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a Southwest Monsoon confirming that there will be a good distribution of rain across the country. The news was confirmed by IMD during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, IMD had also said that heatwave will like conditions will continue in many parts of Telangana as the temperatures have reached the 40-degree mark. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad city witnessed heatwave conditions yesterday. Monsoon rains in 2017 would be 96 percent of a long-term average, K. J. Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told a news conference.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to be above 42 degrees Celsius at isolated places in North Telangana and above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state today and tomorrow,” an IMD report said. Mahabubnagar recorded the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius in the state yesterday, according to the MeT department.

Adilabad sizzled at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Medak (43.3), Hyderabad (43) and Nalgonda (42.6). Khammam and Ramagundam recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius each. With the temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Telangana, the IMD has warned of a heatwave like conditions to prevail in all the districts of the state today and tomorrow. A few days ago, the MeT department also predicted that cyclonic Storm, Maarutha that lay centred over east central Bay of Bengal, about 735 km East-Southeast of Paradip may trigger rains or thundershowers at few places in Odisha.

The MeT office had advised hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports estimating that the cyclone may head northeastwards and cross Myanmar coast near Sandway (Myanmar).

