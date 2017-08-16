IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning in 18 Odisha districts

IMD cautioned the people in the 18 districts in Odisha to take shelter in nearby buildings or other safe locations. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The IMD today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning in 18 districts of Odisha. It also cautioned the people in the 18 districts to take shelter in nearby buildings or other safe locations. The districts are Maurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khorda, Cuttack, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati. Meanwhile, Meteorological Centre here said, rainfall occurred at a few places in Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places in north coastal Odisha.

While Kantapada in Cuttack district recorded 8cm rainfall, Jajpur recorded 6 cm, Jenapur in Jajpur district 5 cm, Tigiria in Cuttack district, Boden in Nawapara district and Jhorigam in Nawarangpur district have received 4 cm rainfall each during the last 24 hours.