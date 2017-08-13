IMA seeks revoking BRD college principal Dr Rajeev Mishra’s suspension

In a statement, the IMA said that in healthcare settings, especially in critical areas, all payments should be done in time and preferably in advance. (Image: PTI)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) today demanded revocation of the suspension of the principal of Gorakhpur-based BRD medical college, where 30 children died within a span of 48 hours. The state government had yesterday suspended principal Dr Rajeev Mishra “for laxity” amid allegations that the children had died because the oxygen supply was cut over unpaid bills. In a statement, the IMA said that in healthcare settings, especially in critical areas, all payments should be done in time and preferably in advance. All attempts should be made to control the crisis to see to it that no further deaths take place, the IMA said in a statement issued by its national president Dr K K Aggarwal and national president-elect Dr Ravi Wankhedkar.

It also said that all mediclaims and other reimbursements should be settled in time. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had yesterday refuted the reports that oxygen shortage led to the tragedy and had blamed its principal for not bringing the issue before him.