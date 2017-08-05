Illegal slaughter house sealed in Bihar, Officer in-charge suspended, three arrested

The SP said that illegal slaughter houses in the district are been identified and they would be sealed. (Representative image: IE)

The Bhojpur district administration arrested three persons for running an illegal slaughter house in Ranisagar village while the Officer in-charge of Shahpur police station was today suspended on charge of dereliction of duty. Superintendent of Police of Bhojpur, Avakash Kumar said that OC Bipin Kumar was been put under suspension on order of Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Rahman. for dereliction of duty after an illegal slaughter house was found in his jurisdiction. The DIG is camping in Ara to keep a close eye on the situation in the wake of a mob intercepting a truck carrying meat which the mob suspected to be beef yesterday and thrashed three persons on board the truck.

The SP said that illegal slaughter houses in the district are been identified and they would be sealed. The slaughter house from where the truck yesterday was carrying meat has already been sealed. Sarfuddin (45), Azimulla Khan (44) and Gulam Khan (50) were arrested from the village under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station in the district last night, an official said.All the three persons were residents of Rohtas district.The illegal slaughter house was sealed following the seizure of a truckload of meat yesterday. The truck was carrying meat from the illegal slaughter house to Muzaffarpur.

“We have sealed an illegal slaughter house functioning in Ranisagar village for years. Three persons were arrested under relevant sections of the law for running the illegal slaughter house”, District Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar said.”Three others are absconding,” he added.Raids were being carried out to nab the other three absconding operators of the slaughter house, he said. Kumar said that a police contingent, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Dayashankar, has been stationed in the village as a precautionary measure in view of tension prevailing in the village and its surrounding areas.

Locals had intercepted the truck at Shahpur bazar yesterday.

The mob had overpowered three men travelling in the vehicle and handed them over to the police. Another person had fled from the spot. The mob blocked Buxar-Ara stretch of national highway for nearly four hours in the wake of the incident. The district magistrate denied that the three men were beaten up by the mob before they were handed over to the police.