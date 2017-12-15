Illegal constructions: Delhi government faces tough time in Supreme Court

A bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the Delhi government should reply to its queries in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the issue. (PTI)

The Supreme Court today posed searching questions to the Delhi government on the issue of rampant unauthorised constructions in the national capital and asked whether it was prepared to stop them. A bench of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the Delhi government should reply to its queries in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the issue. “Are you (government) interested in stopping unauthorised constructions? Is the Delhi government prepared to stop illegal constructions in Delhi or not? We are asking you a simple question. Answer in yes or no,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the government. Responding to the court’s queries, the counsel said “yes” and told the bench that the city government would file an affidavit in this regard. The court directed the government to file an affidavit indicating the exact plan to stop unauthorised constructions. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 15 next year.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had yesterday told the apex court that it was taking action against illegal constructions in its area from time to time. The court had earlier said the rule of law over sanction to construct buildings has “completely broken down” and expressed concern over rampant illegal constructions here. It had decided to restore powers of the 2006 Monitoring Committee, which was relieved in 2012, to identify and seal unauthorised premises and construction in the city. The Monitoring Committee, comprising K J Rao, former advisor to the election commissioner, Bhure Lal, chairman of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and Major General (Retd) Som Jhingan, was set up in March 24, 2006, by the apex court to oversee implementation of the law relating to sealing of offending premises.