Illegal arms manufacturer held in Delhi

A member of an inter-state illegal gun manufacturing gang has been arrested with 20 semi-automatic pistols here, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said that the gang operates from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and supplied guns in and around Delhi. It has been running for the past two years. Ugara Singh, 39, was arrested in east Delhi around 9 p.m. on Friday, said Verma.

“The gang used to manufacture parts of guns in different lathes in Dhar and later assembled the guns in jungles,” the DCP said. To evade arrest, the gang travelled via a “golden triangle” of Indore-Jaipur-Delhi, police said. The officer said that the gang used code words so even if someone overheared them talking over phone, they would be safe. “They used Lal Qila for Bhairon Mandir and Taj Mahal for Sarai Kala to mislead anyone listening to them,” the DCP said. Verma said raids are being carried out in the city to arrest those who bought guns from the gang.