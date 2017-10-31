IITF tickets to be sold in advance at metro stations, online

This year, ITPO has earmarked initial four days for business visitors instead of five days as in previous editions. (Express Photo)

Entry tickets for India International Trade Fair, that kicks off on November 14 at Pragati Maidan, will be sold in advance at Delhi Metro stations and through the online portal of ITPO. This year, ITPO has earmarked initial four days for business visitors instead of five days as in previous editions. “For convenience of the public, the sale of tickets for general days (November 18-27) will be sold four days in advance from DMRC stations,” ITPO said in a statement. The fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under Commerce Ministry. It advised the visitors to purchase tickets in advance so as to avoid any rush or inconvenience at Pragati Maidan. The online sale of tickets through the portal www.indiatradefair.com will be available from November 10. Business visitor registration counters will be set up at Gate number one during the business days (November 14-17) and the tickets will be prices at Rs 500.

Also, the Rs 1,800 ticket will be for multiple entry with validity for the entire duration of the fair. An international business lounge will function at Gate 1 to facilitate the visit of overseas trade delegations and visitors.

From November 18, the fair will be open to all visitors with a ticket price of Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children. However, on Saturday and Sunday as well as any holiday between November 18-27, the ticket price for adults will be Rs 120 and Rs 60 for children.