IIT-Madras sees 56% jump in pre-placement offers

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, (IIT M) has seen a significant increase of 56% in the pre-placement offers (PPOs) this academic year (2017-18). As many as 114 PPOs have been received as on November 6 by the students against 73 in the preceding academic year (2016-17). While the core sectors accounted for the highest number of PPOs, there were also a number of offers from financial services firms. The major recruiters were Qualcomm, Microsoft, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Samsung R&D and Texas Instruments.