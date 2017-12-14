IIT Delhi sees 17 pct rise in post-graduate placements, overall 10 pct

IIT Delhi placements: The premier education institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has experienced a 17 per cent rise in its post-graduate placements and 10 per cent rise in overall placements in the first 10 days. (IIT Delhi Website)

IIT Delhi placements: The premier education institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has experienced a 17 per cent rise in its post-graduate placements and 10 per cent rise in overall placements in the first 10 days. The placements that started on December 2, on the 10th day of the ongoing placements season has seen 10 per cent overall rise in jobs offered across all streams and institute officials involved with the placement cells reported that they are hopeful the percentage will increase as placements progress. According to I.N. Kar, professor-in-charge of Training and Placement in IIT-Delhi, “While the overall placements have been better than last year, recruitment trends of PG students is very encouraging for the future of engineering research in the country”. The first phase of placement that started in December 2 will end on December 15 while the second phase will start in January. I.N. Kar further said that he was hopeful of the percentage increasing in the second phase.

Within five days of starting of placement, more than 500 students were hired by recruiters including 25 international companies. Companies from Singapore, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, the US have recruited students till now in which six jobs were offered by Microsoft alone. Intel clocked the maximum number of recruitment with 30 job offers among national companies, IANS revealed. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was among one of the recruiters on the first day of placement. In a statement released earlier, students had bagged 150 pre-placement offers out of which the students accepted 80 jobs.

Statement also said that few students had opted for the institute’s placement available for start-up ventures. The statement said that the institute’s system of rostering helped the students bag the perfect job and this year several students have received job offers on their core subject. The statement also said that Asian companies gave a tough competition to their US counterparts and the institute saw a 40 per cent rise on job offerings from companies on Day 1.

Initial reports of the recruitment suggest that Microsoft has offered Rs 1.4 crore, the highest package till now, to a student while many other students have made the crore-plus cut too.