IIT-Delhi issues notice, asks girl students to be fully covered on House Day

The premiere institute of the country IIT- Delhi, has issued a notice for residents of the girl’s hostel, asking the to be fully covered on its House Day function, to be held on April 20. In a notice issued by it, the institute has asked them to be fully covered, whether in Indian on western clothes, on the day.

Last year on December 9, students of St. Xaviers college in Mumbai had issued a notice suggesting banning of torn and ripped jeans on the college campus.

A IIT-Delhi girls’ hostel has asked its residents to wear ‘full covered decent western or Indian dresses’ on the House day. pic.twitter.com/cEGfBtmebW — ANI (@ANI_news) April 18, 2017

The ban was implemented by the college after some professors had a complaint that it was becoming an embarrassment in the class. College principal Angelo Menezes, commenting on the same had said that sleeveless and short clothes were not allowed on the campus. He had also added that apart from being vulgar at times, the ripped jeans also make a mockery of the poor.

Torn clothes are worn by poor as they don’t have many choices. This should not be made a fashion statement, he had said.

“Students should be a little more professional in their approach in college. A business school will never allow such clothes on the campus. Students can make use of all the fashion outside the college campus, he had further added.

St Xaviers college was not only one in the city to prohibition western fashion trends, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ had said. Other colleges like Wilson College in Girgaum had also restricted on wearing sleeveless and shorts. However, the rule was only for BMM students.