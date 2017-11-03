IIT Delhi heads for makeover, set to unveil new schools, departments

Soon, the institute is planning to open two new schools which will not be related to engineering – School of Public policy and School of Interdisciplinary Research along with two new departments – Department of Design and Department of Material Science and Engineering. (Photo: PTI)

Speaking at a press conference at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday, Director V Ramgopal Rao has said that the institute is heading for academic restructuring with new departments and schools coming up next year, reports The Indian Express. Director Rao was speaking in the backdrop of the institute’s convocation ceremony to be held on November 4 which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind. A total of 1,941 students will receive degrees as compared to 1,964 students last year. The reason why the number has dropped is not clear. Soon, the institute is planning to open two new schools which will not be related to engineering – School of Public policy and School of Interdisciplinary Research along with two new departments – Department of Design and Department of Material Science and Engineering.

On the plan of opening the Design Department, Rao said, “These days, the aesthetics of a product has become as important as its functionality. Therefore, we will be starting a Department of Design, which will offer UG, PG and PhD courses. It has got approval from the Board of Studies and will include faculty who are not necessarily from the field of engineering.”

For the first time, according to President’s wishes, 25 girls and 25 boys will be present at the convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.