IFS playing key role in connecting NRIs with their roots, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today underlined the contribution of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) cadre in “keeping the (Non Residential Indians) NRIs connected with their roots.” The chief minister made these remarks while personally congratulating Amritsar’s Anmol Sher Singh Bedi, who called on him at his official residence here this evening, for securing the all India second rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination in his first attempt. Anmol was accompanied by his parents at the meeting, facilitated by Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to CM.

The chief minister offered sweets to the youngster and his family to celebrate Anmol’s remarkable achievement, which he said had done the state proud. Amarinder was optimistic that Anmol, with his enthusiasm and commitment, would bring more glory to Punjab. The 23-year-old youngster, who wants to join IFS with the aim to play an important role in the country’s global growth, shared his aspirations with the chief minister.

A humble Anmol said he applied for IFS as he was not sure of getting the IAS home cadre. His father Dr Sarabjit Bedi revealed family’s apprehensions about Anmol’s prospects, recalling that Anmol did not prepare as hard as people normally do for the country’s toughest exam.

Anmol told the chief minister that he wants to study Mandarin, which has emerged as an important language of South-East Asia. Amarinder said his government is planning to start foreign language classes soon in state’s schools. The chief minister added that his government is commited to improve the poor education standards in state-run schools through series of initiatives.