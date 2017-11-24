  3. IFFI 2017: 5 Indian films nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal

Out of nine films nominated by the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for this year's International Council for Film, Television and Audio-visual Communication (ICFT) UNESCO Gandhi Medal, five are from India.

Panaji | Published: November 24, 2017
ICFT UNESCO, ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal, Poorna, Railway Children, Take-Off, Khibula The Indian films competing for the prestigious ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal are ‘Kshitij – A Horizon’, ‘Manusangada’, ‘Poorna’, ‘Railway Children’ and ‘Take-Off’.

The foreign films in the fray are ‘Amok’ from Poland, ‘Khibula’ – a co-production of Germany, France and Georgia, ‘The Last Painting’ from Taiwan and ‘Women of The Weeping River’ – a joint production of the US and UK. All nine films are being screened at the ongoing 48th edition of IFFI here.

The ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award will be given to a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence. The Award will be announced at the closing ceremony of IFFI on Tuesday.

