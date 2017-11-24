IFFI 2017: 5 Indian films nominated for ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal

The Indian films competing for the prestigious ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal are ‘Kshitij – A Horizon’, ‘Manusangada’, ‘Poorna’, ‘Railway Children’ and ‘Take-Off’.

Out of nine films nominated by the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for this year’s International Council for Film, Television and Audio-visual Communication (ICFT) UNESCO Gandhi Medal, five are from India. The Indian films competing for the prestigious ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal are ‘Kshitij – A Horizon’, ‘Manusangada’, ‘Poorna’, ‘Railway Children’ and ‘Take-Off’.

The foreign films in the fray are ‘Amok’ from Poland, ‘Khibula’ – a co-production of Germany, France and Georgia, ‘The Last Painting’ from Taiwan and ‘Women of The Weeping River’ – a joint production of the US and UK. All nine films are being screened at the ongoing 48th edition of IFFI here.

The ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award will be given to a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence. The Award will be announced at the closing ceremony of IFFI on Tuesday.