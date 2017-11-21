If you cheat poor, Yogi Adityanath will seize your property: Big warning!

Yogi says corruption was at its peak during the past 15 years. (PTI photo)

Right from the time when Yogi Adityanath assumed charge as UP CM, he has vowed to end corruption in the state. Now, once again, Yogi Adityanath has given a big and stern warning to the corrupt officials. But, this time he has clearly said that any laxity in implementation of welfare schemes won’t be tolerated by the Uttar Pradesh government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday strictly warned that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized. Not only property seizure, but the corrupt officials will have to face compulsory retirement as well. This means the action by Yogi Adityanath will be nothing less than a double whammy for people cheating the poor. “Laxity in extending help under the various schemes to the poor and needy will not be tolerated…the government will take stern action against whosoever is found cheating on the poor,” Adityanath said while campaigning for BJP nominees here for the upcoming civic polls. “We can seize the property of those cheating on the rights of the poor and can even retire them compulsorily,” Yogi said. “The BJP is taking the UP civic polls seriously as it wants to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last man on the social ladder,” Yogi added.

Attacking the SP and BSP, he said that corruption was at its peak during the past 15 years in the state and all works in the civic bodies were decided from Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath said his government has given a free hand to the police to deal with criminal elements and those hobnobbing with criminals will be identified and taken to task.

Earlier, in the day, UP Chief Minister Adityanath had mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress’ move to elevate him as party president would make easier the BJP’s task to make India “Congress-mukt”. The chief minister’s remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president. “By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’,” Adityanath said.