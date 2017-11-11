If you can’t do yoga, sweep and mop floors to stay fit: Rajasthan government in monthly journal advises women

The Rajasthan Health Department has advised women that in order to stay fit, they must sweep and mop floors if they are not able to do Yoga. (Reuters)

Top News United Airlines suspends flight to Delhi over air pollution concern

The Rajasthan Health Department has advised women that in order to stay fit, they must sweep and mop floors if they are not able to do Yoga. The state department has mentioned in its monthly journal that to stay fit, women may grind ‘chakki (stone grinder)’, fill water pitchers or sweep or mop floors. Rajasthan’s education department releases its magazine named as Shivira every month. The magazine is meant for schoolteachers and usually carries essays on education, great personalities, or issues of general interest. However, the 52-page November issue – carried various essays, apart from which there has been a set of 14 instructions under the rubric ‘Swasth rehne ke saral upaay’ (Simple ways of staying fit).

The journal recommended women to not to consume alcohol and soft drinks and it particularly mentioned two beverage brands Coca-Cola and Pepsi. It also suggested women to go for early morning walks, running, cycling, swimming or any other sports are good for health. While suggesting various physical activities to perform it also said that women can stay fit by doing various household chores. “Women should grind flour (chakki-peesna), churn butter from milk (bilona bilona), fill water pitchers, sweep and mop floors (jhaadu-pochha) and do other household chores to stay fit,” it said. Among others, it also dwelt on merits of green vegetables, germinated grains, milk, buttermilk, high-fiber flour, etc.

(Source: Website)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, unidentified assailants allegedly pelted stones at the house of a woman yoga teacher in the Hatia area of Ranchi, reported PTI. Following the incident, the security was increased at her residence. As per the report, Rafia Naaz two days ago was allegedly threatened by members of her community after she performed yoga. Soon after the incident, two quick response teams have been stationed near Naaz’s house.