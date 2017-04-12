If we win, will compel AAP government to regularise unauthorised colonies: BJP

Campaigning in west Delhi under the ongoing Vijay Vikas Yatra, he accused both the Congress and the AAP of creating “hindrance” in regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today promised that if his party wins in the upcoming MCD polls, it will “compel” the AAP government to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Campaigning in west Delhi under the ongoing Vijay Vikas Yatra, he accused both the Congress and the AAP of creating “hindrance” in regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Addressing a meeting in Sitapuri, Tiwari alleged, “The Kejriwal government has failed to provide funds to the municipal corporations required for preparing plans for regularisation of colonies.” “After coming to power in the municipal corporations, the BJP will compel the Kejriwal government in providing funds required for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies. We will take this matter to court if the government fails to take action,” he said.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital is a major issue in the MCD elections, with the three main contenders, the BJP, the Congress and the AAP trading charges over “no concrete action being initiated” in this regard.

As per official estimates, there are around 1,650 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. About 50 lakh people, mostly from Purvanchal and Bihar, are estimated to live there.

A total of 895 colonies were regularised by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2012 and since then no regularisation has been effected.

Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sanjeev Balyan and party MP Paresh Rawal campaigned for BJP candidates in a road show in seven wards under Shakur Basti and Tri Nagar Assembly constituencies.

“Arvind Kejriwal came to power with the help of falsehood and due to his idleness he has pushed Delhi a decade behind in development,” Harsh Vardhan alleged.