If Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya, days of BJP-RSS will be over: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap

Former Rashtriya Janta Dal minister Tej Pratap Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday by saying that the day a Ram temple is built in Ayodhya, the days of BJP and RSS will be over. He said RJD will build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and after that BJP and RSS will have no issue left. These comments from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap came at a public meeting in Nalanda.

While he boasted about RJD making the temple in the city, Yadav also said that all sect of the society be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, the backward people, the poor, and Dalits will come together for the purpose. “Hindu, Muslim,Sikh, Isai, ati-pichhda, gareeb, Dalit, sab wahan jaega aur ek-ek eent rakhega. Hum Ram Mandir banane ka kaam karenge,Mandir jiss din bana uss din BJP-RSS ka khaatma ho jaega.Jab uske paas mudda nahi rahega to thali bajate rahenge chammach lekar ke,” Yadav said.

This is not the first time when Tej Pratap has taken on the BJP. Earlier, the young minister had allegedly threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive. This statement from Tej Pratap Yadav had come after his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security cover was downgraded from “Z+ to Z”.

Even November last year, Yadav threatened to ‘beat’ Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sushil Modi. Tej Pratap said amid cheers from his supporters, “We are not scared and our fight will go on, will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son’s marriage I will expose him.”